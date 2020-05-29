Police wellness in focus during webinar at PU

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 04:55 IST

Panjab University’s centre for police administration organised a one-day international webinar on police wellness during the Covid-19 pandemic, on Thursday.

Students, faculty members and research scholars from various institutions, and security officials including Hemant Kumar (DIG), BSF, and Pawan Basatia (DCP), Delhi Police, participated in the webinar titled ‘Protecting the front-line: Prioritising police wellness”.

Divya Sharma, professor, division of justice and law administration, Western Connecticut State University, USA, spoke on the significance of police wellness amid the acute physical, mental and emotional stressed experienced by them on a day-to-day basis amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aspect of police wellness has been relegated to a great extent because many people carry a negative perception about police and police personnel,” Sharma said.

She spoke on addressing this problem in a more tangible manner. She added that police wellness can be achieved through institutional and social measures.