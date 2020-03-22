Principal secretary to Haryana CM, Chandigarh home secretary’s daughter among 203 quarantined

chandigarh

Principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Rajesh Khullar, UT’s home secretary Arun Gupta’s daughter, and NP Sharma, the chief general manager of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, are among the 203 persons under home quarantine in Chandigarh in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Khullar returned from the US on Friday and has been advised to stay isolated for 14 days till April 4. A poster reflecting home quarantine has been pasted in front of his official house in Sector 16. Similarly, a poster has also been pasted at Arun Gupta’s official residence in Sector 16 after his daughter returned from the US on Saturday morning. Gupta told HT that only his daughter had been quarantined in a separate room in the house. He or any other member of his family did not come in touch with her after she landed in the country. “Although I have voluntarily decided to work from home for a few days, I am free to attend office or go outside,” he said.

OFFICIAL’S SON CAME IN CONTACT WITH FIRST COVID-19 PATIENT

The most crucial case is that of NP Sharma and his four family members. His 23-year-old son came in contact with Chandigarh’s first corona positive patient, a 23-year-old woman resident of Sector 21. The son was isolated at GMCH, Sector 32, on Friday evening, following which Sharma and his whole family was put under home quarantine in Sector 19.

Since his son met the positive patient, Sharma has attended multiple official meetings and even come in contact with CSCL CEO and MC commissioner KK Yadav, who further attended several top-level meetings where UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and adviser Manoj Parida were also present.

QUARANTINE POSTER REMOVED FROM JUDGE’S HOUSE

UT removed a home-quarantine poster from a judge’s house after it came to fore that his son and daughter landed in Delhi from abroad on Friday, but were yet to reach Chandigarh. Sources said the judge expressed annoyance over the poster even when no one was home from abroad.

CHANDIGARH ADMINISTRATION GETTING LIST OF FOREIGN TRAVELLERS FROM IMMIGRATION

Many of those home quarantined in Chandigarh have foreign travel history. A senior UT official said they were getting a daily report from the immigration office of those returning to Chandigarh from abroad, and based on this, they were putting them in home quarantine for 14 days.