Producers’ association seeks permission from Chandigarh adviser to resume shooting

In the missive written to the UT adviser, the association members made him aware of the grim situation of the film and entertainment industry which is reeling under an economic crisis

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

To kick-start the film and entertainment industry, Panj-Aab Line Producers’ Association has sought permission from Chandigarh adviser Manoj Kumar Parida to resume shooting in the city.

In the missive written to the UT adviser, the association members made him aware of the grim situation of the film and entertainment industry which is reeling under an economic crisis.

Chairman Laljit Gill said, “Our industry is suffering huge losses and is in very bad shape. Many workers related to the industry, who mainly work on daily wages have lost their livelihood and many have left the profession. While considering these issues, the Punjab government has already allowed shooting in the state while other states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Goa, etc have also resumed the shooting in their respective areas.”

General secretary Parveen Kumar said, “We are prepared to take all the preventive measures at the shoots to keep the virus at bay. We will adhere to the guidelines and norms issued by the Chandigarh administration in this regard.”

The association’s delegation said that even film tourism which was a major industry has received a setback.

Gill said, “We will engage the bare minimum professionals at the spot of the shoot, we plan to use sanitisation tubes, sanitisers, maintain social distancing and make use of masks compulsory for the entire crew; only character artists will be allowed to remove masks during takes and this too with proper social distancing.”

