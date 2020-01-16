e-paper
Punjab govt to bear cost of Dalip Kaur Tiwana’s treatment: Bajwa

chandigarh Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:14 IST
State cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa visiting renowned Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana at a private hospital in Mohali on Thursday.
State cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa visiting renowned Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana at a private hospital in Mohali on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A delegation, led by rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, met the family of noted Punjabi short storyteller and novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana at a private hospital in Mohali on Thursday.

Bajwa assured the family that the state government will provide financial aid for Tiwana’s treatment. The author is undergoing treatment for acute congestion in the lungs.

“The Punjab government will bear the entire cost of treatment of the eminent literary figure, who has, on multiple occasions, brought laurels to the state on national and international platforms. Her writings have always been the mirror of the society,” Bajwa said.

The minister also said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed Bajwa to visit Tiwana and report back. “We have assured her husband Dr Bhupinder Singh and son Dr Simranjit Singh that no stone will be left unturned to ensure best health care for Tiwana,” he said.

The Padma Shri recipient and Sahitya Akademi awardee was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital last week after she fell ill. She was first admitted at a private hospital in Patiala and was shifted to Mohali when her health deteriorated.

In 2015, Tiwana had returned the Padma Shri bestowed on her to express solidarity with writers protesting against “suppression of freedom of expression and growing communalism.”

