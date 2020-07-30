Punjab hikes ex-gratia for kin of fallen soldiers to ₹50 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:54 IST

The Punjab government has increased the ex-gratia compensation given to the next of kin of fallen soldiers.

A spokesperson of the defence services welfare department said the total amount to be paid to next of kin of soldiers killed in action has been increased to ₹50 lakh. In case of a married soldier, ₹35 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia, ₹10 lakh as additional relief to parents and ₹5 lakh as cash in lieu of plot. In case the soldier was unmarried, the next of kin will be paid ₹45 lakh as ex-gratia and ₹5 lakh as cash in lieu of plot.

The spokesperson added that the amount to be paid to disabled soldiers in various operations has been increased fivefold. Now, ₹20 lakh will be given to soldiers with 76% to 100% disability, ₹10 lakh for those with 51% to 75% disability and ₹5 lakh in case of disability ranging 25% to 50%.

These increased rates would be applicable to the battle casualties with effect from June 15, 2020. The finance department has also approved to disburse 10% of the total amount of ex-gratia (₹5 lakh) at the time of bhog ceremony and the remaining 90% to the kin after receiving battle casualty report from the integrated headquarters of the defence ministry.