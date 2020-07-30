e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab hikes ex-gratia for kin of fallen soldiers to ₹50 lakh

Punjab hikes ex-gratia for kin of fallen soldiers to ₹50 lakh

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has increased the ex-gratia compensation given to the next of kin of fallen soldiers.

A spokesperson of the defence services welfare department said the total amount to be paid to next of kin of soldiers killed in action has been increased to ₹50 lakh. In case of a married soldier, ₹35 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia, ₹10 lakh as additional relief to parents and ₹5 lakh as cash in lieu of plot. In case the soldier was unmarried, the next of kin will be paid ₹45 lakh as ex-gratia and ₹5 lakh as cash in lieu of plot.

The spokesperson added that the amount to be paid to disabled soldiers in various operations has been increased fivefold. Now, ₹20 lakh will be given to soldiers with 76% to 100% disability, ₹10 lakh for those with 51% to 75% disability and ₹5 lakh in case of disability ranging 25% to 50%.

These increased rates would be applicable to the battle casualties with effect from June 15, 2020. The finance department has also approved to disburse 10% of the total amount of ex-gratia (₹5 lakh) at the time of bhog ceremony and the remaining 90% to the kin after receiving battle casualty report from the integrated headquarters of the defence ministry.

top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In