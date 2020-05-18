e-paper
Punjab Police felicitate couple for forgoing a lavish wedding

Punjab Police felicitate couple for forgoing a lavish wedding

Two officers stopped and blessed the couple at a checkpoint

chandigarh Updated: May 18, 2020 14:59 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times/Kapurthala
Sub-inspector Harinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh stopped the couple who were returning from the ceremony on a two-wheeler.
Appreciating a newly-wed couple for forgoing a lavish wedding in favour of a quieter one, two Punjab Police officers garlanded the couple and offered them a ceremonial token at a checkpoint near Ramneek Chowk here on Sunday.

Sub-inspector Harinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh stopped the couple who were returning from the ceremony on a two-wheeler.

“We felicitated the couple and gave them Rs 500 each as a belessing,” said the SI.

The gesture was hailed by the locals on social media after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

A user, Maninder Kumar wrote on Facebook, “This is perhaps the first time in history that cops have given money to people at a naka instead of charging money or issuing challan for a traffic violation.”

Another user, Amanpreet Kaur, said, “Thank God, the cops did not issue a challan to the groom for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. But this is a heart-warming gesture from the Punjab Police.”

The nuptials of Sangatdeep Singh of Bhatnura Lubana village, Jalandhar and Rubi Devi of Boolpur village, Sultanpur Lodhi, were fixed before the coronavirus pandemic. Their families were planning to postpone the function. However, the couple decided to go for a simple marriage, said a family member.

A simple wedding ceremony was organised with relatives watching the ceremonies over video call.

