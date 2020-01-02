Punjabi University professor resigns from additional charges

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:20 IST

A day after much hue and cry over fresh appointments on top posts of the Punjabi University administration, professor Yograj refused to take charge as the director (planning and monitoring) here on Thursday.

Prof Yograj, who is the head of Punjabi language development department, was given additional charge of dean director (planning and monitoring).

He has even stepped down from the post of additional dean (college development council) and tendered his resignation with vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman.

Prof Yograj, a convener of Teachers’ United Front (TUF), which constitutes executive body of the Punjabi University Teachers Union, said, “I have resigned from the additional posts on moral and principle grounds. I have sent my resignation from the additional posts to the vice-chancellor.”

The resignation came after PUTA and senior professors objected to giving more charges to senior professors who are already holding additional charges. It was further alleged that the varsity management is following the trend of centralising powers within a selected few.

Meanwhile, a PUTA member, pleading anonymity, said, that it is a welcome step as someone needs to raise their voice against such “unfair” appointments.

“Prof Yograj has set an example by resigning from all additional charges,” another PUTA member said.