Register for National Talent Search exam from October 8

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:02 IST

Students of Class 10 can register online for the National Talent Search Exam from Thursday onwards.

Students can register on www.epunjab.gov.in and the last date to fill the form is November 2. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 13.

Students who pass the exam become eligible for an annual scholarship of Rs 15,000 (Rs 1,250 per month) for two years (Classes 11 to 12) and Rs 2,000 per month at the undergraduate level.

The exam will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 will be conducted by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Stage 2 will be conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

There is no prescribed syllabus for the Stage 1 examination. However, the standard of questions will be similar to the levels of Classes 9 and 10. There will be 200 multiple choice questions of one-mark each and no negative marking.

The Stage 2 exam will be conducted in two parts––mental ability test and scholastic aptitude, each comprising 100 multiples choice questions (MCQs).

The mental ability test will consist of logical and analytical reasoning-based questions and scholastic aptitude will consist of questions from science, mathematics, social science and English.

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “The school principals have been asked to inform students of Class 10 regarding the examination date and they can start registering online from Thursday.”

Last year, 5,322 students appeared for the scholarship exam and 25 students cleared the NTSE Stage 1, of which two were from government schools.

BOX:

Start of online registration process: October 8

Last date to apply: November 2

Exam date: December 13