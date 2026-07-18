Kanwar Yatra: Yogi warns rumour-mongers, orders closure of meat, liquor shops on route

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure foolproof security, seamless traffic management and strict enforcement of guidelines during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which will begin with the advent of the Hindu holy month of Shravan or Saawan on July 30. He warned there would be “no compromise” on pilgrim safety and ordered immediate action against those spreading rumours, particularly on social media. The Kanwar Yatra will begin with the advent of the Hindu holy month of Shravan. (FILE PHOTO)

Reviewing preparations with senior police and administrative officials of the Meerut and Saharanpur divisions at the Mahatma Gandhi auditorium in the Ghaziabad Collectorate, he ordered that all meat and liquor shops along the Kanwar Yatra route must remain closed throughout the pilgrimage. He instructed officials to conduct continuous monitoring to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Yogi directed all concerned departments to complete preparations before the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra and stressed that adequate police personnel should be deployed across the entire route. He instructed officials to install CCTV cameras at sensitive locations and maintain continuous aerial surveillance through drones. The divisional commissioners of Meerut and Saharanpur were asked to regularly monitor and review the arrangements.

Expressing concern over misinformation, the chief minister instructed authorities to take immediate and stringent action against anti-social elements attempting to spread rumours on social media. He also directed officials to promptly counter misleading information to prevent any disruption during the pilgrimage.

Highlighting the need for seamless coordination, Yogi said officials should maintain continuous communication with neighbouring states, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, so that any situation arising during the yatra could be handled effectively.

The chief minister also reiterated that DJ sound systems accompanying Kanwar processions must operate within the prescribed noise limits. He instructed that the height of Kanwars should remain within the prescribed standards to avoid obstructing traffic movement. Officials were asked to engage in continuous dialogue with DJ operators, Kanwar manufacturers and Kanwar associations to ensure compliance with the norms.

To facilitate smooth movement of pilgrims, Yogi directed the public works department and the irrigation department to make all Kanwar routes pothole-free well before the yatra begins and ensure that bushes and other obstructions along the routes are cleared.

He laid special emphasis on cleanliness, directing officials to ensure that the entire route remains free of garbage. Adequate arrangements for street lighting, drinking water, toilets, electricity, sanitation and fresh satvik food should be made at Kanwar camps established for pilgrims, he said.

The transport department was directed to ensure that no driver operates a vehicle under the influence of alcohol during the yatra, while the power department was instructed to closely monitor transformers and electricity lines to prevent any electrical accidents.

Yogi also asked officials to remain in regular contact with public representatives and ensure the prompt resolution of local issues. He directed the information department to install welcome gates and hoardings for Kanwar pilgrims and use the occasion to publicise various government welfare schemes.

Senior administrative and police officers from the Meerut and Saharanpur divisions attended the review meeting.