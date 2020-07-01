Residents, councillor protest over no water supply, dug up roads in Ludhiana’s Hargobind Nagar

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:00 IST

With construction of roads and installation of water supply lines pending for around a year, residents of Hargobind Nagar (ward number 30) staged a protest against the Ludhiana municipal corporation on Wednesday.

Protesters gathered outside the office of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councilor Jaspal Singh Giaspurah, who also joined the protest and said roads have been dug up in the area for a long time and two children suffered injuries after falling into the pits.

Residents rued they haven’t been getting water supply for months now and are forced to fill buckets from houses where submersible pumps have been installed. The sewer lines are also choked and sewer water has accumulated in different parts of the area, the protesters said.

Following the protest, Giaspurah had a heated argument with superintending engineer Ravinder Garg at the spot over unnecessary excuses being made by the MC staff for the delay.

“The MC has to install 300 feet water lines in the area and the project has been hanging fire since last year. The road portion has been dug up and two children also suffered injuries after falling into the pit. When asked to construct the main road in the area, the contractor refused to start the project saying that the MC is not releasing payments. The MC has even failed to take up repair work of the road and rubble has been dumped to level the road portion. The project to clean the sewer also is also pending for over one and a half years,” Giaspurah said.

A resident, Rajeev Kumar, said, “The area is in poor shape as there is no water supply, roads have been dug up and sewer lines are choked. But, the civic body is not paying heed to the problem. Even water tankers are not being supplied to the area due to which residents have been forced to take to the road.”

Giapurah said that he would also take up the matter with local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra as the works have not commenced even after he had taken up the matter in the general house meeting of MC.

Despite attempts to reach SE Ravinder Garg, he was not available for comments.

Cong councillor locks up MC employees over no water supply in Dhakka colony

Protesting against no water supply in Dhakka colony for around a month, Parvinder Lapran, Congress councillor from ward number 48, and residents of the area locked up MC employees in the sub-zone office situated in Model Town area for over two hours on Wednesday evening.

The protest was lifted after getting written assurance from the SE Ravinder Garg that the work to resume the water supply would commence from Thursday.

“The water supply got disrupted around a month ago after the tubewell installed in the area developed a snag. The MC authorities and mayor Balkar Sandhu have just given assurances till now. The water is being supplied through water tanks and residents have to fight for their turn. Apart from harassment to the public, it is a shame for the MC that residents have to stage protests for water supply that too amid a pandemic,” Lapran said.

Despite attempts to reach SE Ravinder Garg, he was not available for comments.