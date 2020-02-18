e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Sikh activists take out march seeking ‘holy city’ status to Amritsar

Sikh activists take out march seeking ‘holy city’ status to Amritsar

Demand removal of meat shops, liquor vends from the vicinity of Golden Temple

chandigarh Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
The activists of various Sikh organisations on Tuesday took to the streets demanding status of ‘holy city’ for Amritsar and removal of meat shops, liquor vends and tobacco stores from the vicinity of the Golden Temple, bus stand and railway stations.

Joined by former Akal Takht jathedars—Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti and Giani Gurbachan Singh— the activists marched on the Heritage Street carrying banners. They urged the Punjab government to remove these shops and vends as it hurt the sanctity of the city and religious sentiments of the devotees visiting the Golden Temple.

They demanded that chhabeels (free water kiosks) should replace these shops. They also handed over a memorandum to Akal Takht, demanding that a resolution raising these issues be passed by Panj Singh Sahiban (five Sikh clergymen) and forwarded to the Punjab government.

“The state government should pay attention towards the deteriorating condition of the old walled city, where the Golden Temple is situated. Golden Temple is sacred and supreme Sikh shrine, therefore its sanctity should be maintained at every cost,” said Giani Gurbachan Singh.

