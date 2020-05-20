Covid outbreak in Bapu Dham Colony shows utter failure of Chandigarh administration, says BJP councillor

chandigarh

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city chief Arun Sood defended the UT administration’s performance in containing the spread of the coronavirus, his fellow party man and BJP councilor from Bapu Dham, Dalip Sharma, on Wednesday criticised the administration’s handling of the spread in his constituency.

Bapu Dham Colony has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the city with 131 cases so far.

“Since the first case returned positive on April 24, the administration failed to take appropriate steps in controlling the spread. Every family where the case was reported should have been put in an institutional quarantine. But they waited for other family members and then neighbours to get infected,” said Sharma.

“There are government schools where these families can be isolated so that their neighbours or other people in the locality are not infected. The administration should also step up testing here,” added Sharma.

Expressing surprise at Sharma’s outburst, Sood said, “Earlier Sharma has been consistently expressing satisfaction at the performance of local administration including the SDM concerned.”

“Even if there are any loopholes in the administration’s handling of the situation, these are unintentional. If the administration has followed all the central guidelines then its okay. It has successfully limited the covid-19 spread to particularly localities rather than the entire city,” Sood added.

But he backed Sharma on keeping people under institutional quarantine.

Former BJP MP and member of the BJP national executive committee Satya Pal Jain came out in support of Sharma. Jain urged the administration to take the local councilor into confidence while formulating schemes about the Bapu Dham Colony.