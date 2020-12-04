e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Social worker Baba Sewa Singh returns Padma Shri in protest against Centre’s farm laws

Social worker Baba Sewa Singh returns Padma Shri in protest against Centre’s farm laws

In letter to the President, environmentalist and religious leader terms government’s attitude towards farmers worrisome.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:28 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Then President Pratibha Patil conferring social worker Baba Sewa Singh with the Padma Shri for his contribution to environment conservation in 2010.
Then President Pratibha Patil conferring social worker Baba Sewa Singh with the Padma Shri for his contribution to environment conservation in 2010. (HT file photo)
         

Upset with the Centre’s three new farm laws and its attitude towards the concerns of farmers, social worker and religious leader Baba Sewa Singh on Friday returned the Padma Shri awarded to him in 2010 for his contribution to environment conservation.

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Baba Sewa Singh, 60, said, “I am returning the Padma Shri to express my anguish over farmers being forced to launch a struggle. When farmers of the country are fighting a battle for survival, the government’s attitude is worrisome. These awards are conferred for the wellbeing of society. When people are being made to spend day and night on the roads in the severe chill and the nation is ignoring them, holding such a national honour makes no sense.”

Also read: Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’

Baba Sewa Singh watering saplings planted by him at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district.
Baba Sewa Singh watering saplings planted by him at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. ( HT file photo )

In the letter in Punjabi, the environmentalist said, “This is the battle of common citizens of India and only common citizens are India. So, I give back this award in protest and hope you will take necessary steps for the security of farmers.”

Known as Green Baba, he heads the Kar Sewa organisation, headquartered at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran. Besides working environment conservation, Baba Sewa Singh runs educational institutes and a hockey academy.

tags
top news
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border
Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In