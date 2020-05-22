Speaking to media ‘unhealthy practice’: PGIMER in gag order to doctors, staff

chandigarh

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:16 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Thursday issued a fresh gag order to its faculty members and staff amid the controversy over a community medicine expert’s report submitted to the Chandigarh administration.

The report, which compared the outbreak in Mumbai’s Dharavi with that in Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh, had raised concern over handling of cases in the latter. A day after it was submitted, the PGIMER on Wednesday in an official release stated that no such survey has been carried.

Now, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram has warned all faculty and other staff members that action will be taken against individuals under provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct Rules, 1964) for any breach. The order states that reports are appearing in newspapers wherein statements from faculty members are quoted, and that “such practice is unhealthy and undesirable”.

Reiterating previous three orders issued in December 2005, May 2009 and January 2013, the order states: “It is stressed upon the faculty members and staff of the institute (that they shall desist from going to press and media without obtaining the prior permission from the competent authority.”

In the recent past, the employees have been vocal about non-availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the hospital and the institute’s plan on managing the OPD rush, keeping in view the social distancing norms. A senior professor of the institute, wishing anonymity, said: “the faculty or staff only reaches out to media when the administration is not helpful. Such orders are against the founding principles of this institution.”