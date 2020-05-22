e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Speaking to media ‘unhealthy practice’: PGIMER in gag order to doctors, staff

Speaking to media ‘unhealthy practice’: PGIMER in gag order to doctors, staff

The order states that reports are appearing in newspapers wherein statements from faculty members are quoted, and that “such practice is unhealthy and undesirable”

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 00:16 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
n the recent past, the employees have been vocal about non-availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the hospital and the institute’s plan on managing the OPD rush, keeping in view the social distancing norms.
n the recent past, the employees have been vocal about non-availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the hospital and the institute’s plan on managing the OPD rush, keeping in view the social distancing norms.(HT FILE)
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Thursday issued a fresh gag order to its faculty members and staff amid the controversy over a community medicine expert’s report submitted to the Chandigarh administration.

The report, which compared the outbreak in Mumbai’s Dharavi with that in Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh, had raised concern over handling of cases in the latter. A day after it was submitted, the PGIMER on Wednesday in an official release stated that no such survey has been carried.

Now, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram has warned all faculty and other staff members that action will be taken against individuals under provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct Rules, 1964) for any breach. The order states that reports are appearing in newspapers wherein statements from faculty members are quoted, and that “such practice is unhealthy and undesirable”.

Reiterating previous three orders issued in December 2005, May 2009 and January 2013, the order states: “It is stressed upon the faculty members and staff of the institute (that they shall desist from going to press and media without obtaining the prior permission from the competent authority.”

In the recent past, the employees have been vocal about non-availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the hospital and the institute’s plan on managing the OPD rush, keeping in view the social distancing norms. A senior professor of the institute, wishing anonymity, said: “the faculty or staff only reaches out to media when the administration is not helpful. Such orders are against the founding principles of this institution.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In