Home / Chandigarh / Three booked for thrashing scribe in Mohali

Three booked for thrashing scribe in Mohali

The victim suffered injuries to his eye and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:35 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after a journalist who works with a vernacular daily was thrashed in Zirakpur, Dhakoli police booked three persons on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Yashpal, his son Harshit and an unidentified person, all residents of Mamta Enclave in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

Police said the victim, Sajandev Sharma, who is in his 50s, was driving near his house at around 11am when his path was blocked by Yashpal’s car that was parked in the middle of the road with side doors open.

Sharma requested Yashpal to move the car following which the accused started hurling abuses at him. Then, Yashpal and his son forcefully took him out of his car and started beating him mercilessly, police said.

Sharma suffered injuries to his eye and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code at Dhakoli police station.

