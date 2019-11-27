e-paper
Traffic offender who dodged cop but was captured on camera faces ‘heavy’ fine

Unemployed Class 11 dropout likely to be heavily fined for multiple offences, including triple riding, not wearing helmets, jumping the red light, riding on the cycle tracks and disobeying police orders, says investigating official

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The picture carried by a local daily on Monday of Vikrant and two pillion riders giving the slip to a policeman and tweeted by Chandigarh SSP-traffic Shashank Anand.
The picture carried by a local daily on Monday of Vikrant and two pillion riders giving the slip to a policeman and tweeted by Chandigarh SSP-traffic Shashank Anand.(Photo courtesy: Chandigarh Traffic Police)
         

CHANDIGARH Running away from a situation, especially of you are breaking traffic rules by triple riding, not wearing helmets, jumping the red light and giving the slip to a traffic policeman, can get you slapped with a heavy fine of ₹17,000, especially if someone photographs you in the act.

The picture published in a local daily of a motorcyclist, identified as Vikrant, an unemployed Class 11 dropout and resident of Sector 25, speeding away with two pillion riders in Sector 38 on Monday as a traffic policeman tries to stop him has proved to be his undoing. Locking in on the picture, examining it from all angles, the police managed to trace him within 48 hours and fine him.

Tweeting the picture published by the daily, senior superintendent of police (SSP), traffic, Shashank Anand congratulated his team on Wednesday for this feat.

Vikrant will pay 2,000 extra as he did not stop when signalled to do so by the traffic policeman.

Multiple offences

“A challan has been issued to the offender for dangerous driving, jumping a red light, triple riding, driver and pillion riders riding without a helmet, riding on the cycle track and disobeying police orders,” said inspector Sri Prakash, who traced Vikrant.

As he has been fined for dangerous driving, Vikrant will have to pay the challan in court, with the final amount to be decided then. However, under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, he was likely to be fined ₹12,000; with ₹5,000 extra if he fails to produce a driving license and other documents, Prakash said.

Vikrant being handed over the challan by inspector Sri Prakash.
Vikrant being handed over the challan by inspector Sri Prakash. ( Photo courtesy: Chandigarh Traffic Police )

Locating the offender wasn’t easy to start with. As the motorcycle’s registration number was not visible in the newspaper photograph investigators had to enlarge the number plate to identify the number, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP), traffic administration, Kewal Krishan.

The owner was mentioned in the vehicle’s records as Preet Kamal Singh of Sector 29, but Prakash’s attempts to trace him failed. However, on being tipped off that another person named Vikrant living in Sector 25 had the bike, the police inspector managed to trace the man in his twenties. He had purchased the vehicle recently from Preet Kamal Singh and had not got the bike transferred in his name, Prakash said.

Prakash handed Vikrant the challan in person on Wednesday morning when the youth was unable to produce any documents of the vehicle.

Vehicle not to be transferred

The motorcycle will also not be transferred to Vikrant until he pays the fine. “At the registration and licensing authority (RLA) now a challan will show up under the vehicle registration number and it will be flagged. Till he doesn’t clear the challan he can avail no services at the RLA,” said a traffic police official.

Vikrant lives with his parents in Sector 25.

Traffic police have issued over 63,000 traffic violation information slip (TVIS) challans this year after tracing vehicles through registration numbers.

