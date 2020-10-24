e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Tricity Covid update: Two more succumb in Chandigarh, one in Mohali

Tricity Covid update: Two more succumb in Chandigarh, one in Mohali

Those dead have been identified as two men, aged 57 and 78, from Sectors 25 and 48, respectively. The toll stands at 216.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Of 13,977 people tested positive in Chandigarh so far, 13,087 have been discharged while 674 remain hospitalised or in home isolation.
Of 13,977 people tested positive in Chandigarh so far, 13,087 have been discharged while 674 remain hospitalised or in home isolation.(HT FILE)
         

Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Chandigarh, while 57 people tested positive and 78 were discharged on Friday.

Those dead have been identified as two men, aged 57 and 78, from Sectors 25 and 48, respectively. The toll stands at 216.

Of 13,977 people tested positive so far, 13,087 have been discharged while 674 remain hospitalised or in home isolation.

Mohali district reported one death and 49 fresh cases, while 60 patients were discharged.

The total number of cases has reached 12,024, of which 525 remain active. While 11,267 patients have been cured, 232 have succumbed to the virus.

Panchkula district reported no casualty on Saturday, though 34 people tested positive.

Those infected include two health workers. The district has reported 6,971 positive cases so far, including 141 of health workers.

Only 190 cases are active, as 6,672 patients have been cured and 109 have died.

top news
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In