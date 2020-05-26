e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two arrested with 40 gram intoxicant powder in Kharar

Two arrested with 40 gram intoxicant powder in Kharar

Police said they were arrested at a naka on the basis of a tip-off

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two men were arrested with 40 gram intoxicant power from a naka in Kharar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ranbir Singh, a resident of Phase 7, Industrial Area, Mohali, and Anil Sharma of Sector 40D, Chandigarh.

Sukhbir Singh, station house officer of Kharar (sadar), said the accused were arrested on the basis of a tip-off while they were coming from Santemajra village on Monday. On searching, police found 20 gram intoxicant powder from each of the accused, he said.

They were produced before a court and sent to three-day remand. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

