Home / Chandigarh / Two farmers returning from Singhu Border killed in road mishap in Kharar

Two farmers returning from Singhu Border killed in road mishap in Kharar

The deceased are Sukhdev Singh, 63, of Dhadlian village, Fatehgarh Sahib and Deep Singh, 80, of Popilian village, Mohali.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 02:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The injured victims under treatment at the Mohali civil hospital on Monday.
The injured victims under treatment at the Mohali civil hospital on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

Two farmers returning from the protest site at Singhu Border were killed and 10 of their co-passengers were injured after the mini-truck they were travelling in collided with a truck loaded with gravel near village Bhagomajra of Kharar around 10pm on Monday.

The deceased are Sukhdev Singh, 63, of Dhadlian village, Fatehgarh Sahib and Deep Singh, 80, of Popilian village, Mohali. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where Sukhdev and Deep were declared brought dead. One of the farmers, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

After the collision, the truck overturned and all the gravel scattered on the road, leading to a traffic jam.

Manpreet Singh, who was driving the mini truck, said, “The truck was coming from the wrong side. Just as a trolly overtook us we collided into the truck.” Manpreet’s left leg was fractured in the mishap.

Another farmer, Mahipal Singh said, we all knew each other and had gone to Delhi on Saturday to participate in the protest against the farm reform bills.

Superintendent of police (SP) Harvinder Singh Virk said a case has been registered against the truck driver who is absconding.

