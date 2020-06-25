Two held for stealing from govt school in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:51 IST

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing from a Government Middle School in Raipur Kalan.

The accused have been identified as Parvinder Singh and Jatinder Singh, both residents of Raipur Kalan village.

Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, in-charge of Saneta police post, said two LCDs, three CPUs and a printer that were stolen from the school were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He said investigation has been initiated as the case was registered against them at the Sohana police station.

The duo was produced in a local court which remanded them to one-day police custody.