Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally now 35

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:15 IST

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 35.

One of the positive patient belongs to Jaunta village of Jawali sub-division in Kangra district while the other is from Samot village of Chowari sub-division in Chamba district.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said four people, three from Kangra and one from Chamba, who worked in a vernacular newspaper in Jalandhar of Punjab had sneaked into Himachal Pradesh around four to five days ago in a vehicle supplying essential commodities.

Their samples were collected after the administration came to know about them.

“Samples of the two people have tested positive and the administration is tracing their contacts,” said Prajapati, adding that they were being shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

Their families have been put under quarantine.

The DC said all four who sneaked into the state will be booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

Out of 35 cases in Himachal, 12 have recovered and discharged from hospital, four have shifted outside the state for treatment while one person has died.

Till date, 1,426 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 5,875 have been kept under surveillance in the state of which 4,036 have completed the 28-day observation period and 1,839 are still in quarantine.