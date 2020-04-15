e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally now 35

Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally now 35

One of the positive patient belongs to Jaunta village of Jawali sub-division in Kangra district while the other is from Samot village of Chowari sub-division in Chamba district.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Out of 35 cases in Himachal, 12 have recovered and discharged from hospital.
Out of 35 cases in Himachal, 12 have recovered and discharged from hospital.(Birbal Sharma/ht)
         

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 35.

One of the positive patient belongs to Jaunta village of Jawali sub-division in Kangra district while the other is from Samot village of Chowari sub-division in Chamba district.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said four people, three from Kangra and one from Chamba, who worked in a vernacular newspaper in Jalandhar of Punjab had sneaked into Himachal Pradesh around four to five days ago in a vehicle supplying essential commodities.

Their samples were collected after the administration came to know about them.

“Samples of the two people have tested positive and the administration is tracing their contacts,” said Prajapati, adding that they were being shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

Their families have been put under quarantine.

The DC said all four who sneaked into the state will be booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

Out of 35 cases in Himachal, 12 have recovered and discharged from hospital, four have shifted outside the state for treatment while one person has died.

Till date, 1,426 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 5,875 have been kept under surveillance in the state of which 4,036 have completed the 28-day observation period and 1,839 are still in quarantine.

top news
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news