Home / Chandigarh / Two people test positive in Punjab’s Mohali, district’s Covid-19 count climbs to 186

Two people test positive in Punjab’s Mohali, district’s Covid-19 count climbs to 186

A 35-year-old woman and her son have tested positive; 56 active cases in the district

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Dappar, Dera Bassi, taking the district’s Covid-19 count to 186.

A 35-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son have tested positive.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patients had contracted the virus from the woman’s husband who had tested positive after returning from Delhi on June 8.

“Both patients have been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and are responding well to the treatment,” he said.

So far, 186 people have tested positive in the district, of which 127 people have been cured and three have succumbed. There are 56 active cases in the district.

As many as 94 of the 186 cases reported in the last three months are from Dera Bassi, which remains a hotspot. The first case was reported in Dera Bassi on April 4 in Jawaharpur village and the count went up to 46 till the last case was detected on April 30.

The village was declared containment-free on May 25 after being sealed for 51 days. The Dera Bassi subdivision comprises Dera Bassi town, Zirakpur and Lalru and has a population of around four lakh. All the towns are located on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

