UK-based Khalsa Aid funds emergency food rations for Kenya

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 12:54 IST

Khalsa Aid, the UK-based humanitarian relief organisation, has funded emergency food rations for the people in Kenya hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation’s founder, Ravinder Singh, said in a tweet on Sunday: “UK based (Sikh) humanitarian organisation @Khalsa_Aid is funding 38 tonnes of food for those economically affected due to coronavirus in Nairobi.”

Similarly, in a Facebook post, Khalsa Aid said: “We are funding emergency food rations for 1,000s of people in Kenya who are struggling economically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khalsa Aid also thanked Ramgharia Youth Association (RYA) in Nairobi for their assistance.

Besides Kenya, the organisation is also ‘supporting international students and migrant workers in Russia, Cyprus, Ukraine, Canada, the US, Australia and the UK with food rations’, the organization said on Twitter on Monday morning.

Founded in 1999, Khalsa Aid is an international NGO, which provides humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil-conflict zones around the world.

The organisation is based upon the Sikh principle of ‘recognise the whole human race as one’.