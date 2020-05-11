e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / UK-based Khalsa Aid funds emergency food rations for Kenya

UK-based Khalsa Aid funds emergency food rations for Kenya

Khalsa Aid is sponsoring 38 tonnes of food for those economically affected due to the coronavirus in Nairobi

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 12:54 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times/London
         

Khalsa Aid, the UK-based humanitarian relief organisation, has funded emergency food rations for the people in Kenya hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation’s founder, Ravinder Singh, said in a tweet on Sunday: “UK based (Sikh) humanitarian organisation @Khalsa_Aid is funding 38 tonnes of food for those economically affected due to coronavirus in Nairobi.”

Similarly, in a Facebook post, Khalsa Aid said: “We are funding emergency food rations for 1,000s of people in Kenya who are struggling economically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khalsa Aid also thanked Ramgharia Youth Association (RYA) in Nairobi for their assistance.

Besides Kenya, the organisation is also ‘supporting international students and migrant workers in Russia, Cyprus, Ukraine, Canada, the US, Australia and the UK with food rations’, the organization said on Twitter on Monday morning.

Founded in 1999, Khalsa Aid is an international NGO, which provides humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil-conflict zones around the world.

The organisation is based upon the Sikh principle of ‘recognise the whole human race as one’.

top news
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In