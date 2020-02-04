From the archives of the Hindustan Times: February 03

chronicles

Bill for prevention of bribery passed (1947)

New Delhi -The Central Assembly put through solid work at its opening sitting today and passed two Bills moved by the Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one for the more effective prevention of bribery and corruption and the other amending the Indian Extradition Act.

The former Bill was passed with acclamation, Mr PJ Griffiths, leader of the European Group, declaring that “it is a righteous measure, a great step forward for which the future generations will have cause to bless the Home Minister.”

Six new Bills were introduced. About 18 adjournment motions were ruled out on the ground that they were either not urgent enough to justify holding up the normal business of the House or related to matters which were the responsibility of the provincial Governments.

Referring to the adjournment motion of Sardar Mangal Singh, Pandit Nehru characterised the manner in which the Government had handled the tribal situation in Hazara district as extremely efficient and the terms imposed on the tribesmen as extremely lenient.

Sardar Patel, while challenging the admissibility of the adjournment motions of Mr N. M. Joshi and Miss Maniben Kara, the former’s regarding the raid on Communist Party offices and the latter’s on the promulgation of the Press Ordinance, threw interesting light on both matters. He pointed out that the raids on the Communist Party offices were entirely the responsibility of a provincial Government and the Interim Government had not come into the picture. He indicated that the Press Ordinance had been promulgated to prevent Delhi from becoming the pocket for inflammatory propaganda of a communal nature which had been banned in the neighbouring provinces.

When the House assembled about 90 members out of 143 were present, notable additions being Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Education minister, and Mr L. K. Moitra, a former member of the Nationalist Party, who has now returned to the House on Congress ticket.

Maulana Azad was cheered as he rose to take the oath. The House noted his protest against the manner the Secretary, Mr M. N. Kaul, had pronounced his name wrongly. Maulana Azad took his seat between Sardar Patel and Mr Rajagopalachari on the front bench.

350 killed in Kumbh Mela stampede (1954)

Kumbh Nagar: Three hundred and fifty persons were crushed to death and over 1,000 received injuries in the worst ever tragedy which befell Kumbh Nagar on the main bathing day, ‘ Mauni Amavasya.’ Official sources, who gave these figures, said the number of victims might be higher.

Mr Nehru, accompanied by U.P.’s Chief Minister, Pandit Pant, visited the mela area in the evening on hearing the news of the tragedy.

Mr M. A. Rao. Railway Administrative Officer, Kumbh Mela, said that as soon as the tragedy happened, he was asked to suspend rail traffic and running of specials to Allahabad.

There was an unprecedented rush on the mela grounds and in the forenoon when the core of the crowd was below the rain-soaked bund, on the right bank of the Ganga near the bathing ghat, traffic arrangements literally failed.

Confusion worsened as a procession of Naga sadhus was passing through the bund area and thousands of pilgrims tried to line the route of the procession. Policemen and volunteers tried in vain to make way for the procession.

According to an eye-witness, many pilgrims swung on to the procession route when some sadhus used their lances to push them out. This caused a stampede and thousands of pilgrims fell down on the slushy ground and were trampled by others behind them.

The mela authorities made urgent announcements through their broadcasting system asking pilgrims not to proceed to the Sangam area but the rush of bathers continued unabated, says P.T.I.

Kapil Dev reaches landmark (1992)

New Delhi- Playing in his 115th Test match, Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev today went on to claim his 400th Test victim, a milestone only crossed by Sir Richard Hadlee of New Zealand.

Kapil Dev, who turned 33 on January 6, achieved the landmark when he trapped Australian opener Mark Taylor leg-before in the last session of the third day of the final Test at Perth (Australia).

Soon after the tea interval came Kapil’s historic feat. A delighted Kapil Dev jumped in the air as umpire Tony Crafter raised his finger to signal Taylor out.

During the current tour of Australia, Kapil Dev had reached another milestone when he became the first bowler to have taken more than 200 wickets in one-day cricket.

Kapil Dev, who began his Test career in 1978 during the tour of Pakistan, now has a lone target in front of him--the all-time haul of 431 wickets by Hadlee.

PTI adds from Perth: When Kapil Dev returned to the dressing room this evening after taking his 400th Test wicket, awaiting him was a faxed message of congratulations from Sir Richard Hadlee, who was the first bowler to establish the landmark and who retired in 1990 with a career tally of 431 wickets.

Couched a sincere and glowing, terms, Sir Richard’s message, written in his own hand, read: “Dear Kaps, congratulations on reaching 400. It is a magnificent achievement, attributable to your own talents and skills. Your determination to strive for excellence has been rewarded. Well done. Go for 432.