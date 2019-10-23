From the archives of the Hindustan Times: October 23

chronicles

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:42 IST

Nehru dedicates Bhakra project to the nation (1963)

Nangal- Thousands of people burst into a joyous applause today (October 22) as Prime Minister Nehru formally dedicated the Rs170-crore Bhakra project to the nation at a simple ceremony atop the 740-ft. high dam.

As Mr. Nehru pressed a butted, a glistening sheet of the blue Sutlej water cascaded down the spillways to signify the completion of the major part of the project.

It was a great day for the galaxy of engineers, some of whom like Mr. A. N. Khosla, now Governor of Orissa and chairman of the Board of Consultants, had been associated with the project since 1916. It was an equally proud day for Mr Nehru himself.

Mr. Nehru had regarded Bhakra as the first big venture of independent India and seen in its progress a reflection of the march of the country after freedom.

As he pointed out in his dedication address, the inauguration of the Bhakra construction had synchronized with the achievement of independence, thus investing it with a special sentimental significance,

Although many mighty projects had been undertaken in the country, Bhakra had a fascination of its own. He was, therefore, enthused and inspired on his return from his several visits to the Bhakra site in the last 10 or 12 years, said the Prime Minister.

Symbol of unity

In the co-operative working of engineers of varying grades, Mr Nehru saw a lesson for the entire country. “Bhakra would not have been possible if those associated with its construction had engaged in mutual quarrels. Bhakra to him was a symbol of the country’s unity it had the same message which the people received on the National Solidarity Day two days ago.

Spacemen return after 163 orbits of earth (1968)

Cape Kennedy- The Apollo-7 spacecraft came down in the Atlantic this morning (October 22) after 11 days in orbit round the earth, and its three-man crew were safely taken aboard the U.S. aircraft Carrier Essex.

The splashdown, 200 miles south of Bermuda Islands, took place at 11.12 GMT (7.12 A.M. local) The spacemen, Capt. Walter Schirra, Capt. Walter Cunningham and Mai. Donn Eisele, were aboard the Essex.

Dr George Low, one of the chief planners of the Apollo programme, said here today the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was “extremely delighted and very proud” at the success of the flight. “We have accomplished 101 per cent of the objectives we had set out,” he added.

President Johnson phoned his congratulations, saying: “I salute the three of you.”

The flight had been a crucial experiment in the effort to make a manned flight to the moon. The Apollo-7 had made 163 orbits of the earth, travelling 4,500,000 miles. It was the first three-man American space flight.

The landing process began at 10.43 GMT when a ten-second burst of the capsule’s propulsion rocket engine brought the craft out of orbit. The rocket and cabin then separated, with a shock which Capt. Schirra said was “like a slap in the face.”

Ground staff said the firing of the rocket engine had taken place “right on the mark.”

Awesome (2008)

■ Chandrayaan-1 is the world’s 88th moon shot over 49 years, and its cheapest ever

■ It is now orbiting the Earth, gathering speed to free itself of Earth’s gravity and slingshot itself to the moon. It reaches November 8

■ At 1,380 kg, the spacecraft weighs a little more than two Maruti 800 cars

■ The mission costs less than Rs 400 crore: 1/10th the telecast rights of the Indian Premiere League

Sriharikota: There was no uncorking of champagne, no historic poses for the cameras, no after launch parties, no grand statements.

Seconds after India’s moon rocket rode a blaze of flame into the dawn sky from Sriharikota spaceport, a gaggle of reserved, mostly south Indian scientists at Mission Control on this Bay of Bengal island pumped fists, briefly hugged each other, flashed a thumbs-up sign to the media, shared a meal and travelled back to their facilities across south India. “We met for a mission review and later shared a meal. That’s all,” said Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director K. Radhakrishnan.

“The Chairman has left for Bangalore, and we are heading back to our places (of work).”

“I am back at work in Bangalore at nine tomorrow morning,” Chandrayaan-I project director Mylaswamy Annadurai told HT.

By dusk, the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft and its mother ship — the workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle — were orbiting the earth, gathering pace to free themselves from earth’s gravity and slingshot themselves to the moon.

Chandrayaan-I is scheduled to reach its orbit 100 km from the Moon (about 3, 86,000 km from earth) on November 8, and drop the Moon Impact Probe, with the Indian tricolour painted, on it a week later.

The launch marked the beginning of new initiatives to study other celestial bodies of the solar system — Mars, asteroids and comets. These efforts would coincide with plans to send an Indian into space by 2015.

Addressing his colleagues, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman Gopalan Madhavan Nair called the launch a “historic moment”.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:42 IST