From the archives of the Hindustan Times: September 9

chronicles

Nehru chosen Congress President

The month-old Congress crisis over the resignation of Mr. Nehru from the party executive, which had been swelling like a tide, was resolved today (September 8) by the A.-I.C.C. asking Mr. Nehru to become Congress President.

The Prime Minister has agreed to shoulder the responsibility of this new office, even though for a temporary period. From tomorrow he becomes Congress President as well in succession to Mr. Tandon. The A.-I.C.C., which met in camera today for an emergency session at 5 p.m. at Constitution Club for two hours, passed a resolution by a huge majority-only four members out of the 295 present voting against-requesting Mr. Nehru “to undertake the responsibility of Presidentship and continue to guide the Congress in these critical days.”

Pandit Pant moved the resolution and Mr. S. K. Patil seconded it.

The A.-I.C.C. passed another resolution accepting the resignation of Mr. Tandon from the Congress Presidentship. “While regretfully accepting the resignation,” said the resolution, “the A.-I.C.C. places on record its deep appreciation of his great services to the Congress as its President.”

The resolution which was also passed by a big majority-only eight or nine members voting against-was moved by Pandit Pant and seconded by Mr. Atulya Ghosh.

Both the retiring and incoming Presidents spoke to the A.-I.C.C. Mr Tandon placed his resignation before the A.-I.C.C. and asked for its acceptance. He made a brief statement dwelling on the situation leading to his resignation; how he could not see his way to reconstituting the Working Committee as demanded, holding the demand as “neither constitutional nor proper.” I cannot accept Mr. Nehru’s resignation because at present he is the symbol of our nation,” he said with his customary dignity, and added: “At the same time, from the point of view of the constitution and propriety I cannot fulfil his desire.”

Scholar And Soldier

A man of austere and simple habits, the new Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Gen. Mohammed Daoud Khan, belongs to the younger generation of statesmen. He is 44, 21 years younger than the retiring Prime Minister, Marshal Shah Mahmood Khan Ghazi.

A fine marksman and one of the most reputed horsemen of his country Gen. Mohammed Daoud Khan is a skilled architect too. It was he who planned the new city of Kandhar and designed the present buildings of Kandhar Hotel, the Kandhar College and the Government House which rank among the most beautiful buildings of Central Asia.

Gen. Daoud Khan studied at the Istiqlal College in Kabul and took his degree in Literature and Philosophy from Paris. He came back to Kabul where he joined the Afghan Military Academy and trained himself for an Army career. He remained there until 1931 when he joined the Afghan Army and was appointed Commander of its Central Division. He devoted himself to the task of mechanizing the Division which, as a result of his efforts, became one of the most modern and well-equipped divisions of the Army.

Gen. Daoud Khan also served on several administrative posts. He was once Governor of Jalalabad and later of Kandhar. In 1946, he became Defence Minister, but he later resigned from this office. For a year and a half he served in Paris as the Ambassador of Afghanistan. On his return from France he was appointed Defence Minister as well as the Home Minister.

Tyson makes short work of Seldon

Mike Tyson needed 109 seconds to win the WBA heavyweight championship from Bruce Seldon yesterday (September 7)

Seldon is known as the Atlantic City Express’ and his journey with Tyson certainly was a fast one.

Tyson knocked down Seldon with a glancing right to the top of the head. At first, referee Richard Steele thought it was a slip, then realised it was a punch and began to count. After Seldon took the mandatory eight-count on his feet, Tyson dropped Seldon face down with a left hook

Again Seldon struggled up, but his legs were rubbery and Steele stopped the fight.

Although the left book that scored the second knockdown was a solid one to the chin, the estimated crowd of 900 booed lustily when both knockdowns were re-run on the big screens in the arena they also booed when the official time was announced.

Although Tyson holds the WBC title, it was not at stake because of an agreement by Tyson to make his first WBC defence against Lennox Lewis. Tyson is expected to relinquish the WBC title and defend the WBA title against Evander Holyfield on Nov. 9 at the MGM Grand

It simply was a mismatch. “Fix, Fix” shouted some disgruntled fans, some of whom paid $ 1000 for a ticket.

Seldon’s best punch in his left jab and he did land at a couple of times, but it made absolutely no difference as Tyson swarmed all over him. Seldon was able to tie up Tyson on a couple of occasions, and then came the two knockdowns that ended it and had the crowd jeering .

The 109-second bout was not Tyson’s fastest in a championship. He knocked out Michael Spinks in 91 seconds and Carl Williams in 93 in undisputed championship bouts in 1988 and 1989, respectively.

