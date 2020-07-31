10-bed Primary Health Centre to come up at Jhordan village near Raikot town

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:53 IST

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday laid the foundation stone of a 10-bed Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Jhordan village near Raikot town of the district. This PHC is being constructed in memory of Shaheed Hawaldar Ishar Singh of Saragarhi War who belonged to the village.

Sidhu said that this PHC would be constructed at a cost of around ₹55 lakh at the site where a government dispensary existed. He added that this hospital would be completed in the next six months.

While speaking to media persons, Sidhu said that it would be a 10-bedded PHC, with facilities such as cold chain room, immunisation room, ward, sterilisation room, labour room, laboratory, besides others.

Sidhu said that soon, more such hospitals, as well as trauma centres, would be set up in different rural and urban areas of the state.

He said that to check the shortage of doctors in the department, the Punjab government would be recruiting a total of 7,055 staff in the health and family welfare department. This staff would include 500 medical officers, 500 specialist doctors, paramedical staff, ANMs, multipurpose health workers, nurses, technical staff, besides others.

On a question related to the opening of gyms in Punjab, Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the Punjab government has not allowed it for the time being as if the gyms are opened now, they might lead to infecting a large number of people.

Earlier, the health and family welfare minister also paid obeisance at the memorial of Shaheed Hawaldar Ishar Singh of Saragarhi War in the village.