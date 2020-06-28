10 fresh Covid-19 cases surface in Punjab’s Mohali, count climbs to 256

cities

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:02 IST

Ten fresh cases of Covid-19 surfaced in Punjab’s Mohali district on Sunday, while two people tested positive for the disease in the neighbouring district of Panchkula in Haryana.

Three men, aged 24, 40 and 80, and a 50-year-old woman, who reside in Kharar and are contacts of previous positive patients, are among the fresh cases in Mohali.

A 25-year-old man, who recently returned from Delhi, and his 16-year-old female contact tested positive in Mundi Kharar, while a man and woman, both aged 23, were found infected in Lalru. Other patients include a 61-year-old man from Zirakpur and a 57-year-old woman from Sector 71, Mohali.

Meanwhile, three people were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, taking the number of those cured to 194. There are 256 confirmed cases in the district, of which 59 are still active.

Doctor tests positive in Panchkula

In Panchkula, a doctor working at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Sector 21 has tested positive. The 34-year-old is a resident of Rail Vihar Group Housing Society in Mansa Devi Complex.

According to the hospital management, co-workers who came in contact with him have been isolated. Samples of his family members have also been taken.

The other case is of a 74-year-old woman from Sector 17, said civil surgeon Dr Jasjit Kaur. There are 111 confirmed cases in the district, with 61 still active.

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared the Government Polyclinic, Sector 26, as a non-Covid delivery care facility. The step has been taken to prevent spread of Covid-19 among pregnant women who visit the civil hospital in Sector 6, which houses isolation wards for Covid-19 patients.