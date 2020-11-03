e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 16 deaths, 402 fresh cases in Punjab

16 deaths, 402 fresh cases in Punjab

Six deaths were reported from Amritsar and one each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Pathankot, Patiala and Rupnagar, it said.

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent/PTI
HT Correspondent/PTI
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (58), Ludhiana (55) and Mohali (45), as per the medical bulletin.
The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (58), Ludhiana (55) and Mohali (45), as per the medical bulletin.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Chandigarh Punjab on Monday reported 16 more deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 4,227, while 402 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,34,371 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

Six deaths were reported from Amritsar and one each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Pathankot, Patiala and Rupnagar, it said.

There are 4,183 active Covid-19 cases in the state as of now, as per the bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (58), Ludhiana (55) and Mohali (45), it said.

A total of 395 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,25,961.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 116 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 26,30,382 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

top news
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In