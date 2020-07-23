17-year-old boy held for raping, assaulting minor in Mohali village

cities

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:38 IST

A 15-year-old was allegedly raped and assaulted by a 17-year-old boy, who has been apprehended, police said on Thursday.

The victim’s brother told the police that when he returned home from work on July 20, he found his sister unconscious with her forehead bleeding.

He took her to a hospital, and on Wednesday, she revealed to him that a boy raped her on June 12 and then again on July 20 when she was taking a walk in a park near their house in Mohali village.

After raping her, the boy also assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

“The accused was arrested from his house on Wednesday night. He was produced in a local court that sent him to a juvenile home,” said inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer, Phase 1 police station.

The teenager has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.