180 terrorists, 55 security force personnel killed this year in J&K, says Union Territory’s DGP

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:31 IST

There have been 75 successful operations this year in J&K, said the director general of police (DGP) of the Union Territory, Dilbag Singh, on Monday. In these operations, 180 terrorists were killed while 55 security force personnel also lost their lives, he said.

“Also, 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested. This is a record of sorts this year...The number of terrorists killed and those arrested is more than that of the last year,” he said during a press conference.

Singh shared these figures while giving details about a gunfight in Srinagar’s Rambagh in which two terrorists, including an LeT commander, were killed.

The DGP said that 55 security force personnel, including police, CRPF and army personnel, were also killed this year. “In these operations, 19 police and 21 CRPF jawans have been martyred so far, apart from 15 army jawans, most of whom have been martyred on the border,” he said.

He said that all the 75 operations this year were “neat and clean” except for the death of a woman in cross firing at Batamaloo.

In the past one week, ten terrorists have been killed across Kashmir. Of those, three were eliminated in Shopian, two each in Kulgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar, and one was killed after he attacked a BJP leader in Ganderbal.

The DGP also said that as many as 26 people have been helped to return home after joining terrorism. “We can’t share any more details of theirs,” he said.

“Another important thing is that during the encounter at Pulwama (on October 10), a terrorist from Doda surrendered as we, as a matter of policy, ask them to surrender,” he said. “This is the first time that a militant has surrendered during an operation. He is being questioned,” he said.