e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army JCO killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir

Army JCO killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir

       Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri around 6.30 pm. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, the spokesperson said.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.
A defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.(File photo/ Representative image)
         

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. This was the fourth fatal casualty in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past five days. “A JCO was killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing and shelling in Nowshera sector of Rajouri,” the officials said, adding that further details were awaited. Earlier, a defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

       Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri around 6.30 pm.          The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, the spokesperson said.

Later at around 8.20 pm, he said Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Degwar sector of Poonch district, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian army.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, a police official said. Three army personnel were killed and five others injured in Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch and Naugam sector of Kupwara district on October 1.

tags
top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In