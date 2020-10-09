19-year-old man beaten to death in north Delhi by family of woman he was in a relationship with

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:58 IST

New Delhi: A 19-year-old college student was beaten to death in north Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar earlier this week by family and friends of a woman he was in a relationship with, the police said on Friday. According to investigating officers, the woman’s family did not approve of their relationship.

Though the teenager, Rahul Kumar, was rescued from the assault, which took place on Wednesday, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the next morning.

The police have registered a case of murder and have arrested two adults and apprehended three minors. The five include the woman’s younger brother, relatives and friends. “They have all been booked for murder,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).

Kumar lived with his parents and a younger sister in Adarsh Nagar and was pursuing a BA course from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL). He would also give tuitions to supplement his family’s income, which was largely reliant on his father’s earnings as a taxi driver.

Kumar’s uncle, Dharampal, said that about two months ago, his family got to know about his relationship with an 18-year-old woman who lives in nearby Jahangirpuri. “My nephew would give her English tuitions at a coaching centre,” said Dharampal, who is also a taxi driver.

While Dharampal said his family did not have objections to the relationship, Arya said the woman’s family was against the couple speaking to each other.

“The woman’s family wanted Kumar to stop speaking to the woman. We were worried about his safety,” Dharampal told the police in his statement.

Dharampal said he received a phone call from a friend around 7pm on Wednesday that a group of men were thrashing Kumar, not far from their house. Kumar was allegedly lured out of his house on the pretext of offering him a tuition opportunity.

“I rushed to the place to see four or five people kicking and punching my nephew. I intervened, and the woman’s younger brother said they were beating him up because he had refused to stop seeing the woman. I managed to rescue my nephew after pleading with them to let him go. They left after threatening us,” Dharampal alleged.

Kumar was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where he was discharged after first aid. “At night, his condition deteriorated. We took him back to the hospital on Thursday morning, but he died during treatment,” said Dharampal.

The local police, meanwhile, were tipped off about the assault by the hospital authorities on Wednesday night itself.

“While there were no visible injuries, doctors opined that he died of internal injuries. So, we registered a murder case and caught five suspects involved in the assault,” Arya said.

Since the victim and the woman he was in a relationship with belong to different communities, the police have deployed police personnel in both neighbourhoods. “There is no communal tension, and this is just a precautionary measure,” another senior police officer said.

Dharampal said he too didn’t see the murder as a communal issue. “We are an educated family and don’t see issues that way. We just want justice for our boy, irrespective of which community the attackers belong to,” he said.