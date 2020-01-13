21-year-old cyclist hit by a truck, dies

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 00:53 IST

A 21-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a truck in Narpoli, Bhiwandi, on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck fled the spot and Narpoli police is on the lookout for him.

The accident occurred at Dapoda road towards Mankoli naka, around 9am, when the victim, identified as Imran Abul Khan, a resident of Bakery chawl near Narpoli, went out in search of a job. “While he was on his cycle, he was allegedly rammed by a truck in. The truck driver stopped for a while but then fled from the spot,” said an officer from the Narpoli police station. The police has launched a manhunt to nab the driver. “We have got the details of his truck and have already investigations to nab him. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment,” said the officer.

The police has booked the driver under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act for death by negligence and dangerous driving.

