e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Cities / 21-year-old cyclist hit by a truck, dies

21-year-old cyclist hit by a truck, dies

cities Updated: Jan 13, 2020 00:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a truck in Narpoli, Bhiwandi, on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck fled the spot and Narpoli police is on the lookout for him.

The accident occurred at Dapoda road towards Mankoli naka, around 9am, when the victim, identified as Imran Abul Khan, a resident of Bakery chawl near Narpoli, went out in search of a job. “While he was on his cycle, he was allegedly rammed by a truck in. The truck driver stopped for a while but then fled from the spot,” said an officer from the Narpoli police station. The police has launched a manhunt to nab the driver. “We have got the details of his truck and have already investigations to nab him. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment,” said the officer.

The police has booked the driver under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act for death by negligence and dangerous driving.

.

top news
No specific evidence Iran was plotting attack on 4 US embassies: Pentagon
No specific evidence Iran was plotting attack on 4 US embassies: Pentagon
Iran agrees de-escalation ‘only solution’ to solve crisis with US
Iran agrees de-escalation ‘only solution’ to solve crisis with US
Rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops, 4 injured
Rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops, 4 injured
Ind T20I squad vs NZ: Rohit returns, no place for Samson
Ind T20I squad vs NZ: Rohit returns, no place for Samson
‘My Sudama moment with lord Krishna’: Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet
‘My Sudama moment with lord Krishna’: Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities