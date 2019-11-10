250 pilgrims visit Kartarpur Sahib on Day 2

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:06 IST

A batch of around 250 general pilgrims crossed the Indian border via the Kartarpur corridor and paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara in Pakistan’s Narowal district on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the integrated check post (ICP) at the Kartarpur Corridor, first religious link in seven decades between India and Pakistan through here in Gurdaspur district.

He simultaneously flagged off the first lot of high-profile pilgrims to visit Darbar Sahib Gurdwara, also called Kartarpur Sahib, the last resting place of the founder of Sikh faith, Guru Nanak, in Pakistan.

The inauguration of the ICP facilitates pilgrims to visit the gurdwara from dawn to dusk without possessing a visa, though online registration before travelling, passport and paying a service fee of $20 are must.

However, many devotees who returned after paying obeisance on Sunday claimed they had to cough up ₹1,740 for currency exchange at ICP counters on the Pakistan side, even as $20 are equivalent to around ₹1,430.

“If you carry US Dollars from India, you will not only get better exchange rates, but will save your time as you have to return the same day,” said Hira Singh and Ramesh Sharma, residents of Dera Baba Nanak, who visited Kartarpur Sahib on Sunday.

Some of the other devotees, too, confirmed that they were charged exorbitantly for money exchange. On being questioned, one of the persons managing the counter attributed it to fluctuation in exchange rates.

Despite this inconvenience, pilgrims were all praises for the hospitality and other facilities provided to them in Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities welcomed Indian pilgrims warmly and there were no restrictions placed on their free movement, said Gurdeep Singh, a devotee. “You can spend as much time as you can. There is a free ‘langar’ (community kitchen) facility and there is a provision of free golf cart service for transportation from the border to the gurdwara,” said another devotee, Satnam Singh.

Exempt carrying of passport: Jathedar

The Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday said the pilgrimage through the Kartarpur Corridor should be made easier to ensure that all people can have the “darshan” of the holy shrine.

On only 225 people crossing the border on Sunday, Giani Harpreet Singh, who had led the first jatha of high-profile 550 pilgrims on Saturday, said, “Some confusion (about passport and service fee) still prevails among people, and the government should address it. The numbers will increase in the coming days.”

He said pilgrims should be allowed to travel without passport ,and other ID cards, such as Aadhaar, should be considered as valid documents.

(With agency inputs)