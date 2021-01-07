e-paper
Home / Cities / 37-yr old booked for posting pics of estranged wife on her social media

37-yr old booked for posting pics of estranged wife on her social media

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:58 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE: A 37-year-old man has been booked for posting illicit pictures of his estranged wife on her social media account on January 3.

The man had pictures of the wife from their honeymoon, according to the complainant.

The man had access to her social media account even though they were estranged.

On January 3, he posted pictures of the woman on her account and captioned it as “open relationship”, according to her complaint.

He then allegedly changed the password of the account in order to lock the complainant out of it.

Police inspector (crime) Ajay Bhosale of Sangavi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c), 66(e) ad 67 of Information Technology Act was registered at Sangvi police station.

