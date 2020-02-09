40-year-old man killed as car hits his bicycle

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:54 IST

Gurugram: A 40-year-old man was killed after an unidentified car allegedly hit the bicycle he was riding at Sayed Shahapur village, Pataudi on Saturday evening. The police said that the man, who sustained serious injuries to his legs, died at the spot.

According to the police, Ajit, a daily wager, was a resident of Nanu Kalan village in Pataudi. The incident took place around 7pm when he was returning from Rewari after finishing his work.

Hawa Singh, assistant sub-inspector, Pataudi police station, said that the unidentified car suddenly came at a high speed and hit the victim from rear end. “The man sustained injuries to his legs and died at the spot. The car driver is yet to be identified. We are investigating the case,” he said.

The police said that the victim’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Saturday, the police said.

On Friday, a 30-year-old man had died when he collided with a road divider after a car allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near Iffco Chowk. The police had said that the man sustained fatal injuries to his head and died on his way to the hospital.

Since the beginning of this month, at least nine people have been killed in road accidents across the city. In January, at least 38 people died in such accidents across Gurugram. According to the data provided by the police, 1,069 accidents were reported in the city in 2019 and 400 people lost their lives.