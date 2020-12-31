e-paper
45-yr-old kills mother to 'relieve' her from ailments

45-yr-old kills mother to ‘relieve’ her from ailments

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:38 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Tarapur police arrested 45-year-old Jayprakash Dhobi for allegedly killing his 62-year-old mother, Chandravati, in Boisar on Sunday, to “free her from the ailments”.

Chandravati lived with her 70-year-old husband, a retired employee of Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS), and a daughter, in the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Colony, where the latter worked as a school teacher in Tarapur.

The accused, Jayprakash, and his elder brother lived separately in Dattatray Nagar, in Boisar, said a Tarapur police official.

According to the police, the accused visited his mother in the morning, while his father and sister were away.

Jayprakash hit the victim several times with an iron rod while she was in the kitchen, preparing breakfast. The accused confessed that he wanted to “relieve” his mother of ailments, as she was suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, knee problem and recently had a cataract operation.

The elder brother who arrived later rushed Chandravati to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, informed the officer.

“We reached the spot and arrested Jayprakash under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been remanded in police custody till January 2, 2020,” said Rahul Patil, an assistant police inspector.

“The accused is unemployed and as per his brother’s statement, he was mentally unstable. We are probing further and are awaiting the post-mortem report,” said Patil.

