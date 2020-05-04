5 cops, 2 inmates quarantined as teen held in suicide case tests positive in Ludhiana

cities

An 18-year-old youth, who was arrested for abetting the suicide of his classmate, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Confirming the development, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sachin Gupta, who is nodal officer for Covid-19, said as many as five policemen, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three constables who came in contact with Mukul, have been quarantined. Two inmates who were lodged with him have also been isolated.

The 18-year-old, who is a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Mundian, was arrested on April 30, weeks after his classmate had committed suicide over reportedly being blocked by him. The teen had been presented before the court on Friday and sent to 14-day judicial remand on Friday.

According to ACP (industrial area) Vaibhav Sehgal, the accused, is asymptomatic and his tests were conducted as per protocol. After receiving the report, five cops were shifted to a medical facility on Chandigarh Road and their condition was being monitored.

According to civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, prima facie there has been no information about the travel history of the youth. Besides, the court and jail staff was abiding by the guidelines so it was highly unlikely that anyone would have been infected.

Dr RS Gill, medical officer of Brostal Jail located on Tajpur Road, said that Mukul was asymptomatic was kept with two other inmates. He said that the inmates Mukul was rushed to the hospital while the other inmates were kept in isolation and their test would be conducted soon.

It is the third incident wherein cops have found themselves at risk for contracting the virus while performing their duty. In the first incident, reported on April 5, as many as 17 cops from Focal Point Police station were sent under quarantined after they came in contact with a thief. A judicial officer and two residents were also sent in isolation in this connection.

Later, staff of ACP (North) Anil Kohli, who died due to virus was also sent in isolation. A few other cops who were working in close coordination with him had also tested positive along with his wife. While one of the cops has recovered, the others at still undergoing treatment.