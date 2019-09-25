7 doctors set to quit PGI in quest of greener pastures

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:51 IST

Seven doctors of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), including the present director professor Rakesh Kapoor, have expressed their desire to quit. They have either applied for voluntary retirement or tendered their resignation and are expected to join private hospitals in future.

Professor Rakesh Kapoor has already made it clear that he is not running for the post of PGI director for a second term. He has applied for VRS and is tipped to join a private hospital once his term in the PGI comes to an end .

An official of the institute admitted that a few doctors and PRO Ashutosh Soti had applied for VRS.

According to insiders in the institute, the exodus may affect the high standards in the PGI.

Professor Rakesh Kapoor has performed more than 5,000 kidney transplants and has been a leading uro-surgeon of the institute since the day he joined it.

He said, “I am still with the institute but my term as director would end in November. I have served the hospital with full honesty and energy till now but I would not like to comment about future plans.”

Professor Kapoor said , “ I will only forward the applications of those whose departure would not affect the departments where they are serving. Most of the doctors who have applied for VRS are nearing retirement and have a year or two left in service .”

An experienced doctor from the gastro-surgery department has also applied for VRS . He said on condition of anonymity, “I have applied for VRS because of lack of growth prospects.”

Meanwhile, PRO Ashutosh Soti who has been working on road safety through his NGO for the past five years, also admitted that he had applied for VRS . He said, “I want to serve society through my NGO Shubham Soti Foundation. My organisation is working for the safety of people on the road. I also want to work for special people.”

One doctor from cardiology department, one from gastro surgery department, two from uro surgery department, one from nephro surgery department and one from gastro medicine department have applied for VRS.

