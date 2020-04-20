80 new cases, but no deaths for 2nd day in Pune

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:26 IST

PUNE Pune did not report any Covid-19 deaths for the second day in a row, on Monday, keeping the death toll in the city at 50.

However, 80 fresh cases were reported in the city taking the total count of progressive positive cases in Pune district to 666.

The city also discharged 13 patients after two consecutive tests returned negative in a gap of 24 hours, and the stipulated incubation period was completed.

As per information from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department, of the 80 fresh cases reported, 19 are in Sassoon hospital; 46 in Naidu hospital; five from Ruby Hall; four at Bharati Vidyapeth hospital; two each from the Deenanath Mangeshkar and KEM hospitals; and one each from Inlaks and Budhrani and Jehangir hospitals.

Out of the total of 666 progressive positive cases, 152 are in Sassoon, with 514 either in Naidu hospital or in private hospitals.

Also, 13 patients discharged on Monday takes the count of Covid-19 discharged in Pune to 68.

There are 14 patients critical in the city, of which nine are in Sassoon; two each at Bharati Vidyapeth hospital and the Symbiosis hospital; and one at the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

Also, 140 patients were found with flu-like symptoms at the PMC’s flu clinics, or during house-to-house surveys on Monday. A total of 1,914 people have been quarantined after exhibiting flu like symptoms.