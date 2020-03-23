e-paper
Home / Cities / 80-year-old landlady of Covid-19 patient tests positive in Mohali, count rises to 5 in Punjab district

80-year-old landlady of Covid-19 patient tests positive in Mohali, count rises to 5 in Punjab district

Condition of all five patients is stable, while 257 people are in home quarantine, says civil surgeon

cities Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:07 IST
MOHALI: An 80-year-old woman of Phase 5, Mohali, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, taking the count to five in the district.

The woman, who is admitted at the civil hospital in Kharar, is the landlady of the 27-year-old friend of Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient who returned from the United Kingdom recently. The tenant had tested positive on Saturday and had picked up the 23-year-old resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, from Amritsar airport on her return from London on March 15.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the condition of the 80-year-old is stable and she is responding to treatment. The two other residents of her house have tested negative.

He said all five patients from Mohali are stable. So far, 257 people are under home quarantine in the district. Enforcement teams are checking on them regularly. Those violating home quarantine will be dealt with strictly. In public interest, the list of those in home quarantine is being updated on www.sasnagar.gov.in.

