80-year-old woman killed in dacoity in Dankaur

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:37 IST

Greater Noida: An 80-year-old woman died after allegedly being smothered to death during a dacoity in Greater Noida’s Dankaur on Monday. The woman’s grandson has filed a police complaint in this regard, accusing five of his neighbours of killing the senior citizen and stealing ₹6 lakh from a safe kept in her room.

The octogenarian, Jaypali Singh, was from Dankaur town where she lived with her family, including husband and former village sarpanch, Mawasi Singh, their five children and some grandchildren, in a joint family. Police said she lived in a room located towards the back of the house, while other family members lived on the front side.

According to Jitendra Nagar, the complainant, the incident came to light around 5am when he went to feed the cows in the cowshed located at back of the house, next to where Singh’s room was. “I knocked on her door but did not get any response. It was unusual because usually she woke up early. I knocked on the door again. I then jumped the boundary wall and saw her lying on her bed with a blanket as if she was sleeping,” he said.

He said he initially thought she had suffered a heart attack. He then informed the other family members, who came and found the woman dead. The family claimed they spotted the broken safe later, from which ₹6 Lakh and other valuables, including jewellery and property documents, were missing. Then they surmised that the old lady was probably murdered for resisting dacoity, Nagar alleged.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, said the police received information around 7.30am and a team was rushed. “Prima facie, the woman was smothered to dead. This was later confirmed in the autopsy report. Her family alleged that they have an ongoing property dispute with their neighbours. They have named five persons for murder and dacoity,” he said.

Akhilesh Pradhan, station house officer at Dankaur police station, said the police have registered a case against Rakesh, Umesh Nagar, Jitendra Nagar, Kailash, and Mohit under Section 396 (dacoity with murder) of the IPC. “All five suspects are absconding. We have launched a search to arrest them,” the SHO said.

Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh also visited the victim family and assured them of strict investigation in the matter.