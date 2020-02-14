800 new cams at 130 points in Lucknow to ‘catch’ traffic violators

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:19 IST

LUCKNOW As part of measures to streamline traffic on busy stretches, Lucknow commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey has enhanced the strength of traffic police personnel and rescheduled their duty hours. Besides, 800 new cameras will be installed at 130 points in the city by March 15 to curb traffic violations.

There will be three types of cams – Pan Tilt and Zoom (PTZ), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Red Light Violation Devices (RLVD).

PTZ cameras will capture vehicles from a distance, ANPR cameras will capture registration number of vehicles violating traffic rules on long stretches while RLVDs will take pictures and videos of vehicles jumping red lights, he explained.

Pandey was sharing plans to improve traffic flow, mobility of police vehicles and curbs on liquor consumption at open places on Friday, on completion of one month of the Commissionerate system in Lucknow.

Additional force of 38 sub-inspectors and 350 constables had been deployed for proper traffic enforcement. Earlier, 23 S-Is and 300 constables were in traffic police. Cops will be deployed round the clock at 25 points in the city that witness traffic chaos even during late hours. These include stretches like Kanpur road, Faizabad road and Ring Road, he added.

He said duty hours of traffic cops had been changed as nobody could stand continuously for 4-5 hours to control traffic flow. Traffic cops will be provided an hour’s break after performing duty continuously for two hours and on rotation basis they will perform two-two hour duties.

A pilot project had been launched from Friday to curb traffic violations and roadside parking. He said a Jaipur-based private firm was hired for this purpose which will deploy vibrant traffic surveillance system vans on 15 different stretches to check traffic violations.

He said these vans had cameras that record as many 100 videos in five minutes while travelling at high speed. They will easily record videos of vehicles parked in no parking zones and those being driven on wrong sides and violating speed limit. These violators will be e-challaned.

Pandey said 120 police response vehicles of 112 were rerouted to increase police visibility on roads. This also led to increase in police mobility in government and private colonies to instill a sense of security among residents, he added.

Pandey said stern action had been initiated against police personnel accused of corrupt practices. As many as eight cops were suspended and departmental inquiries had been initiated in past one month on the basis on complaints and videos shared on social media, he said.

‘BREATH TEST’ TO CHECK DRUNKEN DRIVING

Around 100 new breathe analysers have been purchased to carry out a comprehensive drive to check drunken driving.

“We are identifying the spots to carry out drives to check drunken driving and have formed as many 50 teams to conduct it frequently during night hours,” he emphasised.