After Elgar row, Pawar will meet NCP ministers today

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:55 IST

Amid reports of differences arising among the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of party ministers in Mumbai on Monday.

At the meeting called to review performance of the ministers, the NCP chief may apprise them about the party’s stand on contentious issues, NCP leaders said. “It is an internal party meeting,” Pawar said.

“Pawar saheb has called an important of all the 16 ministers of the party,” said deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Sangli on Sunday.

The NCP meeting is also being watched in the context of Pawar expressing displeasure over chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to allow handing over of the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency. It was the first time since the formation of the MVA that the NCP chief publicly expressed his unhappiness on a matter concerning the government. However, both Pawar and Thackeray also shared the dais while attending a farmers’ rally in Jalgaon on Saturday. “Pawar saheb is likely to assess the performance of the ministers and issue directives,” said a NCP functionary.

Meanwhile, Pawar said the state has powers to conduct probe in the Elgar Parishad case. “The action taken by the police needs to be investigated. To ascertain whether the action taken against activists was fair or not, I was demanding a probe by a retired high court judge-led committee. I have also written letters to the CM and home minister. If it was a fair decision, I have no objection…However, the state, too, has powers to conduct a probe,” Pawar told reporters in Jalgaon.

Pawar abruptly cancelled his Nashik trip and left for Mumbai on Sunday. He was supposed to attend the State Lawyers Conference along with the CM, but after reaching Nashik, he decided to leave. “I don’t know the reason why he cancelled the trip,” said NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal.