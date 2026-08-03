New Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha on Friday that an inter-departmental enquiry committee has been constituted in connection with the alleged assault on a station master by RPF personnel at a station in Agra.

Agra station master assault: Vaishnaw says RPF staff suspended, inter-departmental enquiry underway

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Raising the issue in the Upper House, Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman sought to know the "status of the action taken so far in connection with the incident that occurred in July this year at Agra Railway Station, wherein RPF personnel assaulted a railway employee".

"In July 2026, an incident occurred at Agra Cantt Railway Station, where RPF personnel allegedly assaulted a railway employee. In response, four RPF staff of Agra Cantt were placed under suspension immediately. In this regard, an Inter-departmental Joint Enquiry Committee has been constituted," Vaishnaw said in a written response.

Suman also enquired on "the number of complaints received against the Railway Protection Force personnel deployed for railway security during the last three years" and "details of the action taken so far against the RPF personnel while disposing of these complaints".

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{{^usCountry}} "Receipt of complaints against railway employees including Railway Protection Force and action on such complaints is an ongoing process. Multiple avenues are available for lodging complaints against railway employees, including personnel of the RPF, such as Rail Madad, CPGRAMS, E-mail, and other designated channels," the railway minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Receipt of complaints against railway employees including Railway Protection Force and action on such complaints is an ongoing process. Multiple avenues are available for lodging complaints against railway employees, including personnel of the RPF, such as Rail Madad, CPGRAMS, E-mail, and other designated channels," the railway minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Upon receipt of such complaints, due verification and enquiry are undertaken in accordance with established norms. Based on the outcome of these enquiries, appropriate action is initiated against the concerned personnel under the relevant provisions," he added.

Responding to Suman's query on whether, "in view of the poor performance of the RPF, the Railways will consider handing over this task to the CISF to ensure better security", Vaishnaw said, "There is no proposal to hand over railway security to the CISF."

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