Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 1, 2024 32.37 °C Light rain August 2, 2024 30.52 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 25.66 °C Heavy intensity rain August 5, 2024 25.66 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 31.26 °C Light rain August 7, 2024 31.68 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.67 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.09 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.23 °C Light rain Delhi 39.0 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 31, 2024, is 31.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.96 °C and 33.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024

