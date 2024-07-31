Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 31, 2024, is 31.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.96 °C and 33.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 50.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.96 °C and 33.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 50.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 1, 2024
|32.37 °C
|Light rain
|August 2, 2024
|30.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 4, 2024
|25.66 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 5, 2024
|25.66 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|31.26 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|22.09 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.0 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy