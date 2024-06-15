Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.21 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 36.85 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 36.7 °C Broken clouds June 18, 2024 36.65 °C Scattered clouds June 19, 2024 36.8 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 37.6 °C Sky is clear June 21, 2024 37.94 °C Broken clouds June 22, 2024 37.45 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 15, 2024, is 36.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.21 °C and 40.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.33 °C and 40.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between 30.21 °C and 40.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.