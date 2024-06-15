Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.21 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 15, 2024, is 36.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.21 °C and 40.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.33 °C and 40.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.21 °C and 40.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|36.85 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|36.7 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 18, 2024
|36.65 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 19, 2024
|36.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 20, 2024
|37.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 21, 2024
|37.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 22, 2024
|37.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.48 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|36.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
