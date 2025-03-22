Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on March 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 22, 2025, is 31.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 37.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.58 °C and 39.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 37.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 93.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 23, 2025
|31.62
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|36.06
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|36.65
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|35.87
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|32.97
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|32.38
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|34.60
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025
