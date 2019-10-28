Air quality turn ‘hazardous’ a day after Diwali in Ludhiana

cities

Oct 28, 2019

Tall claims of authorities of celebrating green Diwali went up in smoke as the air quality in the city rose to ‘very poor’ a day after the festival.

Thick cloud of smoke that began to emerge on the Diwali night enveloped the city by Monday morning.

Many residents, who went for their routine morning walks, complained of breathing problems and itchy eyes.

The air quality index (AQI), which was already ‘poor’ on Sunday evening at 236 points, deteriorated further and reached 244 by 8pm. By 11pm, the air quality level had reached 263 points. The recording at 7am on Monday was 306 points. However, as the day progressed, the number began to rise and at 5pm, the AQI was recorded at 356.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, average respirable suspended particulate matter (RSPM) level on Diwali was recorded at 263. However, the RSPM level touched ‘very poor’ mark in Ludhiana on Monday as recorded at the observatory of pollution control board at PAU, by far the most pollution-free area of the city.

Stubble burning adds to woes

According to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, 5,036 cases of stubble burning were reported in the past two days. While on October 26, 2,805 such incidents were recorded, on October 27, 2,231 farm fires were witnessed.

“The air quality is dangerously polluted to say the least. We have seen the reports of October 26 and October 27 and the situation is deteriorating further. Not only firecrackers, but stubble burning has also adding to the pollution,” said an expert from pollution department.

Khanna civil hospital SMO Dr Rajinder Gulati said such polluted dry weather was harmful for those suffering from asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Met dept expresses concern

Chandigarh meteorological centre director Surinder Paul said, “One has to understand the science behind it. Due to cold conditions, the earth surface cools down rapidly and the air near ground gets condensed. Due to this, smoke particles get locked, which results in hazy weather.”

